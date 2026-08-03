Nikki in California is singularly focused on living up to her big sisters’ “Champion Sales” legacy and earning a family trip to Europe.

Shannon Elizabeth’s family puts their financial security at risk when they pre-order inventory that their 8-year-old is determined to sell so that she can go to summer camp. The family turns their El Paso home into a warehouse to store the hundreds of boxes of cookies.

And then there’s the precocious 5-year-old Ara, who isn’t letting her type-1 diabetes stop her as she pulls her red wagon loaded with cookies along California beaches and what she hopes will be a captive audience of buyers.

Nahmias said she did a grassroots nationwide casting call three years ago through social media and Girl Scout troop leaders to find the four girls. She also attended the 2023 Girl Scouts national convention to make connections; she returned to this year’s convention last week to screen the film.

“Cookie Queens” plays like a feature film; there are no interview segments, which are commonplace in documentary filmmaking. Instead, Nahmias, who directed the film, allowed the girls and their families to tell their stories. The camera became a fly on the wall.

“I wanted to be really immersed in the kids' worlds,” the director said, explaining that she was influenced by films like Wes Anderson's 2012 “Moonrise Kingdom” and Celine Siamese’s 2021 French fantasy “Petit Maman” as well as Sean Baker's 2017 drama “The Florida Project,” all of which “were very much centered in childhood, but also had a really complex thematic and visual world.”