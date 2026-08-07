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Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is prepared to give Pink Floyd a run for its money next week, with laser-light show listening parties for her new album at more than 40 planetariums around the world, including Flandrau in Tucson.

Those lucky enough to score tickets to the planetarium shows will be among the first to hear Bridgers’ latest full-length record, “Lost Weekend,” which is set for release Aug. 14 on the Dead Oceans label.

The two shows scheduled at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 sold out in about 3 hours, so two additional shows were added, and those sold out less than 8 hours after that. That’s 400 tickets at $22 apiece in less than 11 hours, said Flandrau marketing and communications manager Nick Letson.

The planetarium planned to release 20 reserve tickets at noon Friday and 20 more at noon on Saturday, but Letson doesn’t expect those to last more than a few minutes.

Flandrau is now looking into adding another show or two, Letson said, but they aren’t sure if they have room in their schedule or the staffing to handle it.

Lost Weekend Planetarium Experience, presented in partnership with Spotify, is also showing at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix and elsewhere across North America, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, New Zealand and Australia.