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Judging from their current world tour, Florida hard rockers Shinedown live by the motto “go big or go home.”

Since May, the band has been selling out most of the arenas on its “Dance, Kid, Dance, Act II” world tour, which pulls into Tucson Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

It will be the band’s first show here since co-headlining KFMA Day with Papa Roach in 2019.

When they get here, Shinedown will be without longtime bass player Eric Bass, who stepped away from the tour in early July. In a video posted to social media, Bass said he was dealing with "a pretty serious mental health crash” that occurred in June.

“I don't really feel it's the wise thing for me to do to go out on tour right now,” said Bass, a longtime champion of mental health.

The band tapped two players to fill in for Bass, who has said he plans to return to the tour as it makes its way across North America through early September, when the tour moves on to Europe.

“Dance, Kid, Dance” is a track off Shinedown’s months-old eighth studio album “Ei8ht.” In early June, the album topped Billboard’s Hard Rock Charts while the single “Young Again” landed at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs, adding to the band’s record 24 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts since it released its debut album in 2003.