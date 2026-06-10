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St. Philip's in the Hills' Rising Stars recital series is turning into a family affair for headliner Nathaniel Friesen.

The violinist and recent University High School grad is sharing the stage on Saturday, June 13, with his piano-playing father Courtney and cellist brother Colin.

Nathaniel and Colin regularly perform as the Friesen Duo, and the Friesen family has long performed as a band that occasionally includes cousins.

An award-winning violinist, Nathaniel Friesen earned first place in the senior strings division of the Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s Young Artists' Competition and Gold Medal honors at the Tucson Philharmonia Youth Orchestra Scholarship Competition.

Friesen, who will attend Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio in the fall, is also an active composer with a number of origin, compositions available on Bandcamp (nathanielfriesencomposer.bandcamp.com).

In addition to his family, Friesen, 18, will be accompanied on Saturday by pianist Sangjoon Park.

The recital begins at 3 p.m. in the Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., on the St. Philip's church campus. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

This is the fourth year that St. Philip's In the Hills has hosted the Rising Stars series spotlighting outstanding young Tucson musicians.