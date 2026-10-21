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DALLAS — Roughly 20 million years ago, an evolutionary step made by plants completely backfired. At least when it came to humans.

The chemical compound that gives peppers their heat, which is believed to have evolved to deter mammals from eating them, only made them more desirable. As soon as humans discovered how to cultivate these spicy foods, they were hooked.

Since then, hot sauce has exploded into a billion-dollar industry. There are modern restaurant franchises notorious for offering near-intolerable spice levels, and even a viral interview show where guests eat progressively hotter wings.

So that raises the question: Why do we find spice so painfully addictive?

What makes food spicy?

There are a lot of natural chemical compounds that cause food to taste spicy, including cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon and allyl isothiocyanate in wasabi. But capsaicin, the compound found in bell and chile peppers, is by far the most well-known culprit.

When ingested, capsaicin activates a pain and temperature sensor on the tongue known as the TRPV1, said Yuan Peng, a professor and pain researcher at the University of Texas at Arlington. By activating this receptor, capsaicin tricks the body into thinking it ate something on-fire hot, resulting in peppers’ trademark burn.

To counter this perceived pain, the body releases “happy hormones” such as endorphins and dopamine. This can put people in an alert state and result in temporary mood boosts, similar to a runner’s high, Peng said.

Why do we like spicy food?