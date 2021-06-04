7 useful garden gadgets and tools

Paper pot maker : If you are planting a lot of seeds and growing your own seedlings, consider this little gadget. It allows you to make seedling pots out of your old newspapers; once they are ready to transplant you can simply plant the whole pot and the newspaper will dissolve away with regular watering. Don’t use these for succulents and cacti — you may not be watering them enough for the newspaper to dissolve quickly.

