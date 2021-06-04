7 useful garden gadgets and tools

It’s getting pretty hot out there, and gardeners all over Southern Arizona are retreating indoors. While you are inside, You might want to do a bit of shopping. Here are some products I’ve found useful in my garden.
Temperature/humidity sensors with min/max temperature: Different sides of your yard will have different microclimates, and knowing the minimum and maximum temperatures in the different spots will help you plan your garden or figure out why that citrus tree isn’t thriving.
Sloggers: It’s true, we don’t get much mud here in southern Arizona, but these are still very handy to have. I wear them out in my garden whenever I do watering or digging, and inevitable they become splashed or dusty. I can take them off quickly in the house (or just outside) and not worry about tracking a mess inside. They come in lots of fun colors and patterns, from flowers to chickens to goats.
Rain gauge: In anticipation of the monsoon season (fingers crossed), you can get a water gauge — really just a container with measurement marks on it which you put outside to measure the rainfall. If you want to go all out, check out this one. It’s self-emptying and wirelessly transmits to an indoor display.
Deep watering tree stakes: These are sturdy PVC stakes with holes drilled in them which you can position around your larger shrubs and trees. You can hook them up to your drip irrigation system, and the stakes will provide water down to the root zone of your plants. They come in several lengths, and are great for establishing larger trees with relatively little water, since you don’t lose any to evaporation. They are for sale in the big box stores as well as in the irrigation specialty stores or online.
Garden tool sharpener: Before you do your fall pruning, make sure your blades are clean and sharp. Dull gardening tools make your life difficult and can damage your plants. There are many different ways to sharpen your tools, but this one is inexpensive and easy to use. You just drag it across the blade you want to sharpen a couple of times, and you’re done.
Gloves: I like the ones with nitrile on the palm surface. They keep the glochids away and gives me a good grip when I’m digging, working with tools, or fixing my irrigation hosing.
Paper pot maker: If you are planting a lot of seeds and growing your own seedlings, consider this little gadget. It allows you to make seedling pots out of your old newspapers; once they are ready to transplant you can simply plant the whole pot and the newspaper will dissolve away with regular watering. Don’t use these for succulents and cacti — you may not be watering them enough for the newspaper to dissolve quickly.
Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!