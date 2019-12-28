Accomplish your New Year's resolutions — Tucson style

Another way to get in some steps, all while connecting with the history of Tucson: The Turquoise Trail.

Hosted by the Presidio Museum, the 2½-mile trail is marked with a turquoise stripe, stopping at historic architecture downtown.

The museum recently released a trail-centered feature through the phone app Vamonde. Once in the app, users can search for the Turquoise Trail to see photos and stops along the tour.

The museum also offers guided tours, which can be found at Tucsonpresidio.com.

Other ways to help you get into shape: Prep for the cycling event El Tour de Tucson; jump around at trampoline park Defy Tucson, 4861 N. Stone Ave.; or join the weekly walk Meet Me At Maynards.

LEARN A NEW skill

Maybe you want to cook like a pro or test your green thumb — whatever hobby you’re hoping to pick up, there’s probably a spot in Tucson to help you do it.

Donna Nordin has been cooking since she was a child and attended Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.