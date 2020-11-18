Best plants for Tucson pool areas

Tucson has a lot of pools — nearly 37,000 according to the City of Tucson. They’re a great escape from the heat of the summer, and can feel like an oasis in the desert. They are a lot of maintenance, however, and one way you can reduce your pool maintenance is to make sure you have the appropriate plants in your pool area. There are three main considerations when choosing plants for a pool area.

1. Litter. Some plants are simply messier than others. For example, the colorful bracts of bougainvillea tend to dry to papery leaves and blow everywhere. Mesquites drop their tiny leaves in winter, but also shed a lot of pollen in spring and then follow that with dropping their seed pods. Any deciduous tree will end up dropping leaf litter in the fall. All this plant debris can clog up your pool machinery, and increase your pool deck maintenance.

2. Thorns and spikes. Avoid having plants in the pool area that are thorny, particularly near the pool deck. Keep the areas around your pool equipment and storage clear of spiky plants, too. Nobody wants to be dodging those in their shorts or bathing suit! Native trees like palo blanco (Acacia willardiana), palo brea (Cercidium praecox), ironwood (Olneya tesota), and kidneywood (Eysenhardtia orthocarpa) have no thorns and are low-litter and drought-tolerant once established.