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The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to send up to 800 kids to camp: 400 kids to YMCA and Boy and Girl scouts overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains for school-age children with special needs; and up to 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter overnight camps: Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mt. Lemmon, and to Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's westside.

So far, we've received 704 donations totaling $169,822.25, or just over two-thirds of our goal. We still need $80,178 to pay for this year's camps.

A big help is last month's $11,2000 donation from 100+Guys Who Give Tucson, a group of men who donate collectively to local charities. Says Pat Jessup, Sportsmen's Fund president: "Thank you to 100+ Guys Who Give! The Sportsmen’s Fund is honored to receive your generous gift. Your generosity reflects the Tucson community’s commitment to helping kids learn more, do more and be more through life-changing overnight camp experiences."

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,814 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.