The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.
Our goal is to raise $250,000 to send up to 800 kids to camp: 400 kids to YMCA and Boy and Girl scouts overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains for school-age children with special needs; and up to 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter overnight camps: Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mt. Lemmon, and to Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's westside.
So far, we've received 704 donations totaling $169,822.25, or just over two-thirds of our goal. We still need $80,178 to pay for this year's camps.
A big help is last month's $11,2000 donation from 100+Guys Who Give Tucson, a group of men who donate collectively to local charities. Says Pat Jessup, Sportsmen's Fund president: "Thank you to 100+ Guys Who Give! The Sportsmen’s Fund is honored to receive your generous gift. Your generosity reflects the Tucson community’s commitment to helping kids learn more, do more and be more through life-changing overnight camp experiences."
People are also reading…
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,814 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.
Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor: azsendakidtocamp.org
Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or info@azsendakidtocamp.org
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
100+Guys Who Give Tucson, $11,200.
William and Susan Allen Donor Fund, $300.
Jeanne O. Clarke, in honor of Mark Kelly, Reuben Gallego and Adelita Grijalva, $300.
Marilyn Dutari, $50.
Thomas Flynn, A great cause. In jolly memory of my good friend, Danny Montgomery, RIP Danny, $120.
Dolores M. Jacobs, $50.
Dorothy Laperriere, $200.
Philip E. Leininger, $25.
M.G. and Beverly P. McCall, $100.
Charles Pettis, Glad to help! $1,000.
Debra Rahn, $100.
Ivy Ruth Reiter, $50.
Bill Roemer, in memory of Jerry Kindall and Jim Wing and the 40th anniversary of their NCAA baseball national championship in 1986 for the Arizona Wildcats, $80.
Linda Silverman, $75.
L.K. Smith, $100.
Laurel and Edward Snyder, $100.
The Steins, $200.
One anonymous donation of $100.
More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.