The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.
Our goal is to raise $250,000 to pay for up to 800 kids to camp this year. We committed to pay for a total of 400 kids to attend YMCA and Boy and Girl Scouts overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, for school-age children with special needs. These camps are summer camps.
In addition, we expect to send 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter overnight camps — Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mount Lemmon, and Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's westside. Both camps are mostly during the school year.
So far, we've received 797 donations totaling $188,308.80 or 75% of our goal. We still need $61,691.20 more to pay for this year's camps.
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Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,814 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.
Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor: azsendakidtocamp.org
Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or info@azsendakidtocamp.org
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Betty Anderson, in memory of Joan Jacobson, thank you for all the work you do — these children will always remember the summer of camping, $250.
Anne Hastings Baker, $156.89.
Adele Barker, $104.70.
Regina Bohnert, $15.
Mr. and Mrs. Wes Choc, $50.
Drew Colenbrander, $52.51.
Penny C. Crane, $100.
Leslie Daniele, $100.
Stuart M. Dobbie, $200.
Becky Duncan, $50.
John Dunlop, $250.
Lynn Engel, in memory of Stella, Swede and Marshall Johnson, $156.89.
Clifford Geraci, in honor of Linda Malpass, $104.70.
Richard Goodman, $200.
James Greene, $50.
Justin Headley, $26.41.
Ann Hohmann, $104.70.
Hannah Holladay, $100.
Steven Jarrett, $100.
Connie King, $100.
Barbara Knight, $100.
Judy Krausser, $522.24.
Merry Lewis, $506.
Karen Nichols, $209.09.
Ronald E. and Bonita Nowicki, $500.
Kathryn Pensinger, $100.
Rosalie Randall, $100.
Hank and Chris Shea, $1,000.
Susan H. Shelton, $50.
Rodney Stroehl, keep up the good work, $100.
The Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers remembers Guido Mariani and Sue Ann Hurd, $60.
Gabriel Weible, $25.
Four anonymous donations totaling $785.71.
More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.