Ben's Bells: Kelley Fecteau

Kelley Fecteau is this week's Ben's Bells bellee. Tamar Reed nominated Kelley for her work with Rainbow Service Dogs.

Reed wrote in her nomination, "Kelley is the executive director of Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit. She does not take any compensation for her labor, with 100% of tuition and grants going directly into the program. Kelley works with American Warriors Initiative to place trained service dogs with veterans. She advocates for the rights of autistic children and supports clients with diverse psychiatric and trauma-related diagnoses. RSD currently serves about 50 handler-dog teams and maintains a waiting list. Of those member teams, more than one-third are veterans. Rainbow Service Dogs is the only training program that allows children under 18 to participate in their own dogs' training, encouraging family members to participate.

"I met Kelley through outreach to RSD in 2020, seeking service dog training for my daughter's puppy. Over the past two years, Kelley has been with us every step of the way. Kelley sets up therapeutic art activities on the weekends to promote connection and community for her teen clients. Kelley's love and support for her clients go far beyond what anyone would expect from a “dog trainer.” She is a true community leader and an angel on this earth."