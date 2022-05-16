 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben's Bells: Takara Tatum

  • Updated

This week’s bellee is teacher Takara Tatum.

 Ben’s Bells

Takara Tatum is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. She was anonymously nominated for her kindness at Southside Community School.

The nominator said this, “Ms. Takara is a teacher at Southside Community School that endlessly gives of her time, money and her kindness to all her students and colleagues. She is constantly juggling large projects for the benefit of our students and community. She is the lead teacher for grades K-5 (recently took over 3-5 after her friend and colleague died tragically), she teaches third grade, she coordinates picture day and many other various events and amazing field trips. Just this week she got buses for all 222 students plus staff and families to go to the zoo. Due to the socio-economics of our community many of our pre-kinder to eighth graders had never been. She is tirelessly dedicated to others and is one of the kindest spirits I have come across. Words do not do justice to the absolutely amazing positive impact she is making in hundreds of lives of students and staff. I kindly ask that you consider honoring Ms. Takara who despite working in the hardest of times, does so with grace.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

