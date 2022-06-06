 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foundation seeking grant applications from nonprofits

The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation is requesting proposals from nonprofits in Pima County that focus on education, health and welfare to be considered for funding.

The foundation will be awarding $1 million to nonprofits that are selected. The foundation said it is interested in funding established nonprofits that have a history of impact so they can address issues that affect individuals and families.

Proposals must fall within the giving areas outlined — education, health and welfare.

Organizations that fit with the mission, vision and grant guidelines are invited to submit a grant request using the grant application form found on the website at thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org

The foundation was started by Humberto and Czarina Lopez as a means to advance education, health and welfare in the Tucson area. The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation has donated millions of dollars to worthy causes and was instrumental in developing the H.S. Lopez Center of Opportunity to address homelessness and poverty in Tucson.

Humberto is founder and owner of HSL Properties Inc., a property development and management company with assets throughout Arizona.

