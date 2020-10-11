 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
God works the night shift

God works the night shift

Jim Howard

Ronald Mehl wrote a book called, “God Works the Night Shift.” The title of this book captures my interest and gives me great hope.

Have you ever been awakened from a deep sleep at 3 a.m. due to a troubling thought? It may be a reoccurring worry that is relentless and continues to steal your joy and contentment. I certainly have been there as I have navigated life here upon this Earth for many years.

The book of Psalms has been a wonderful resource to remind me of God’s goodness and willingness to respond to my desperate need.

Psalm 121 is a tremendous passage for us to look for help. I am reminded that God knows me. He knows my name. Anything that concerns me, He is aware of. He makes a declaration in verse three, “He that keepeth thee shall not slumber.” God is not absent. God is not asleep or going to ignore our concerns.

In a way, God is telling me, “No need to worry, I’ve got this. There is no need for both of us to stay up. You go on and get your rest. I’ll take care of this.” Wow, what a precious promise. So take a deep breath and remember God works the night shift.

Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. — 1 Peter 5:7

Meet the Pastor

Pastor Jim Howard joined the staff at Tucson Baptist Church in July 1974. He currently serves as assistant pastor. He is a graduate from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, in Theology and has a Master’s in Christian Counseling. He and his wife, Beverly, have been serving the Lord for over 40 years together.

Please share your spiritual thoughts

We would like to include your sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination, please share your thoughts for print (500 words or less, short bio and head shot): sbbrown@tucson.com or call 520-807-8466.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Data scientist explains dangers of trying for herd immunity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News