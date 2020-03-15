Springtime is a fine time to repaint your house

It’s spring and with spring comes house-painting season.
Question: It looks like our house will need a paint job soon. The paint is flaking and chalky and has faded quite a bit. It has been at least 10 years since we had the house painted. Where do I start?
Answer: It definitely sounds like a new paint job is in order as your paint is failing. A good place to start is choosing the color, which can be fun but also overwhelming. With a little guidance you can choose a color that says “welcomes home.” We spoke with Karen D’Andrea, an ASID certified interior designer and color program supervisor for Sherwin Williams, who says that trends are stepping away from gray and adding in color. She encourages homeowners to look at Sherwin William’s 2020 Color Forecast to see the new emerging pallets. Beige, rich brown, blues and greens will take center stage. Naval is the Sherwin Williams 2020 color of the year. It can provide a nice pop while also being neutral. D’Andrea describes it “like a dark pair of jeans.”
Q) I like so many of the colors — How do I narrow them down?
A) D’andrea offers some great tips for choosing paint for the exterior of your home:
- Remember that the color you choose will be exposed to Arizona’s bright sun and may appear to be washed out. Paint large test areas of the house in different areas and observe the color at different times of the day. This exercise may convince you to go a shade darker in your color choice.
- Stand back and look at the house from the street. Observe the colors of your tile or asphalt roof top and the color of the gravel or pavers in your yard. Make sure they complement your color choice.
- And don’t forget about the neighboring houses. You may be looking for a statement color but, you also want your house to fit the neighborhood.
Q) What should I know when choosing a paint contractor?
A) Now that you have your color choice — make sure the job is done right! Many people think of painting as an easy job, but it is labor intensive when done right. Up to 50% of the labor is in the prep work alone! Doug Caris of Arizona Painting Company stresses the importance of doing your homework before you choose a painter. Ask lots of questions before you hire a painter:
- Minimal requirement! Are they a licensed and bonded contractor? Licensing information for Arizona contractors can be found at roc.az.gov .
- How long have they been in business? Longevity is important! At least five years is a good indicator that they will be around to service their warranty. Feel free to ask for references.
- What is involved in their prep work — a good painter takes a lot of time to prep their paint and protect surrounding services. Arizona Paint Company has a full list of prep work from power washing to priming.
- What kind of paint do they use? Caris stresses the importance of a good quality paint like Sherwin Williams SuperPaint & Duration lines. Acrylic based paints are suited to the Arizona climate. How the paint is applied is also important. Make sure they paint in two directions and for stucco back rolling is a must!
- How long will the paint job last? According to Arizona Painting Company exterior paint is formulated to last, but it can’t survive every weather condition. On a stucco surface, homeowners can expect a good coat of exterior paint to last 10 years, but wood surfaces deteriorate more quickly, shortening the expected lifespan to 5-7 years.
- What warranty do they offer? The warranty a paint company is able to offer will correlate with the quality of the job and the type of paint. The warranty should be at least 3 years. Arizona Painting Company has 3 levels available depending on the paint choice. The highest quality paint offers a 10-year warranty.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning ‘Rosie on the House’ radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.