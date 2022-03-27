My Pet World: Adopting two siblings? Readers ask why not?

Of course, aggression can occur between any dogs regardless of their age, bond or family tree; and two siblings can get along great (which many do). Just be aware that there can be challenges and consider whether or not you have the bandwidth to address them should they arise.

Dear Cathy: My senior dog is over 14 years old and was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and a heart murmur. The vet thinks she also has Cushing’s disease. She started urinating in the house and took antibiotics for a bladder infection. Do you recommend any specific treatment for her with all these health issues going on? She does not seem to be in pain, but at night she does have more trouble walking. She weighs 46 pounds and is a mixed breed (beagle/terrier). Some sites say not to treat Cushing’s disease, and some recommend holistic medications. — Deborah, Baltimore

Dear Deborah: Because of all the health issues, I recommend working directly with your veterinarian. Ask him or her to outline all treatment options and the costs so you can make an informed decision about her care. At the very least you want to keep her comfortable. There are medications and supplements that can help with joint pain and movement, but there are also complementary therapies, like acupuncture, acupressure, herbal medicine or canine massage, which might help and can be incorporated into an overall treatment plan with the consideration of her other health issues. I took my dog for acupuncture during the last nine months of his life for hip dysplasia, and he responded well to it. You can find a holistic veterinarian by visiting the American Holistic Veterinary Association’s website (www.ahvma.org).

