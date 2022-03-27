My Pet World: Adopting two siblings? Readers ask why not?

Dear Cathy: I read your comment that you would not adopt two puppies from the same litter. You did not explain why. I’m curious as I have done this three times throughout my life without any problems. — Bud, East Hampton, New York
Dear Bud: I received many letters asking me why I wouldn’t adopt two puppies from the same litter. As you note, people do it all the time — and successfully. While there is no definitive research on the matter, my advice came from personal experience having adopted two siblings, from pet owners who have written to me, and from trainers and behaviorists who have worked with clients on this issue.
Take this advice, however, as guidelines for consideration and not hard and fixed rules you must follow. Here are a few things to consider:
First, most people adopt siblings because they feel the puppies are tightly bonded. This may be true. But their bond sometimes means they are so into each other that you, their human caretaker, can become the third wheel in the relationship. To overcome this inequality, the pet parent should make time to train, play with and walk each dog separately. Each dog needs to bond with their human families and develop good manners. Siblings also need time apart as this can help reduce the potential for anxiety if and when they part ways in the future.
Second, people may adopt siblings, so they can grow up together, or because they think caring for two dogs isn’t any more difficult than caring for one. While a joy to watch two puppies playing, it is twice the time and twice the cost to raise them. Also, those puppies will be senior dogs at the same time and may have costly health issues that could be difficult to pay for if both need medical care.
Third, people may adopt siblings because they feel the two dogs will entertain each other when they can’t be around. I think every home should be a two-dog household for that very reason, but if a pet parent doesn’t have the time to give one dog what he or she needs, then I worry a second dog of the same age will not receive the time and attention he or she deserves either.
Finally, two siblings, regardless of sex, can bully and get aggressive with the other. This was my experience with the two brothers I adopted, but it’s also something trainers and behaviorists see in their practices. Granted, trainers and behaviorists only see the problem cases and not the success stories, which I do believe are more prevalent. It’s just important as a pet parent or future pet parent to understand the challenges you might face when adopting siblings and look for dogs with very easygoing personalities. Keep in mind that puppies behave differently with each other than mature dogs.
Of course, aggression can occur between any dogs regardless of their age, bond or family tree; and two siblings can get along great (which many do). Just be aware that there can be challenges and consider whether or not you have the bandwidth to address them should they arise.
Dear Cathy: My senior dog is over 14 years old and was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and a heart murmur. The vet thinks she also has Cushing’s disease. She started urinating in the house and took antibiotics for a bladder infection. Do you recommend any specific treatment for her with all these health issues going on? She does not seem to be in pain, but at night she does have more trouble walking. She weighs 46 pounds and is a mixed breed (beagle/terrier). Some sites say not to treat Cushing’s disease, and some recommend holistic medications. — Deborah, Baltimore
Dear Deborah: Because of all the health issues, I recommend working directly with your veterinarian. Ask him or her to outline all treatment options and the costs so you can make an informed decision about her care. At the very least you want to keep her comfortable. There are medications and supplements that can help with joint pain and movement, but there are also complementary therapies, like acupuncture, acupressure, herbal medicine or canine massage, which might help and can be incorporated into an overall treatment plan with the consideration of her other health issues. I took my dog for acupuncture during the last nine months of his life for hip dysplasia, and he responded well to it. You can find a holistic veterinarian by visiting the American Holistic Veterinary Association’s website (www.ahvma.org).
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.