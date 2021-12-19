My Pet World: Training, Adapting, and Compromising: It’s how we live with dogs

When not training our dogs to perform a certain behavior or acquiescing to one of their peculiarities, pet owners learn to compromise with them. This is when a behavior is something you can live with, but only if you tweak it a bit. For example, I once had an 80-pound dog who wanted up on the living room couch. I allowed him on the family room couches, but not the living room couch because that’s where visitors sat. I know he understood because he never got on the couch during the day. But at night, as soon as I feel asleep, I could hear him climbing on the living room couch. I would get up and ask him to get down, but as soon as I started to fall sleep, he would sneak back on the couch again. In this instance, we needed a compromise that worked for both of us. So, I trained him to get on the couch, but only if there was a blanket on it. He understood that and did not get on the couch again unless there was a blanket on it. By compromising, we both got our way, and he seemed happy I “heard” him.