Moving up in Southern Arizona

Cummings joins St. Mary’s Hospital
Steve Cummings has come on board as the associate administrator at St. Mary’s Hospital.
He has more than 21 years of experience in a variety of health care settings; ranging from working with school systems, early intervention and acute care.
He joins Carondelet Health Network from the Tenet Healthcare San Antonio Market where he served as the regional director of rehabilitation services. Cummings has held leadership roles for more than 14 years.
Social Venture Partners names VP
Jennie Grabel has been named vice president of programs for Social Venture Partners Tucson.
Previously Grabel served as director of marketing and communications at Community Investment Corporation, and, before that, Family Housing Resources Inc. She also served as program director at KXCI Community Radio.
She is responsible for providing strategic leadership for SVP’s programmatic and community impact activities.
Tucson Tax Team adds 2 new CPAs
Tucson Tax Team announced the addition of two CPAs, Amy Perlich and Rachael De La Rosa.
Perlich has worked in tax firms in Tucson and California. She has a special interest in cryptocurrency taxes, vacation rentals and stock options.
De La Rosa has worked in Colorado, Arizona and California. Her special interests are in real estate, small business consulting and tax planning.
Rambaud promoted to branch manager
Shelby Rambaud has moved into the branch manager slot at Long Realty’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office.
Licensed as a broker in 2021, she began her 16-year career with Long Realty in 2006 as a receptionist. She started at the Houghton office as office administrator, and then sales manager, in 2015. Since then she’s been involved in some 7,000 transactions.
As branch manager, Rambaud’s duties include supervising the sales force, helping as needed with client relations and contract issues, approving employment renewals, reviewing sales contracts and more.
PCAO hires comm.director C.T. Revere
C.T. Revere has been named director of communications for the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Revere brings experience in both the public and private sectors, including 30 years of professional experience in Tucson.
Most recently, Revere served for five years as public involvement director for Gordley Group, which followed seven years as a senior community relations officer for the Arizona Department of Transportation in Tucson.
Additionally, Revere served as chief of staff in Tucson’s Ward 6 City Council Office after a 22-year career in journalism, including 15 years reporting for Tucson-based newspapers.
