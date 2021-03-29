Some in outlying communities face challenges in getting vaccinated

When the virus hit, the Mausers were concerned because of their age. They wore their masks regularly and participated in socially distanced activities. In late June, Jim started complaining about stomach pains. By July 6, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer and was getting his kidney removed.

His diagnosis changed everything for the Mausers. According to Barbara, they don’t go out except for doctor appointments, lab work and to the grocery store.

“We don't socialize with anybody and needless to say, we really miss that,” Barbara said.

Fortunately, Barbara was able to get her first dose at the Tucson Convention Center, but when she tried to register her husband for his second dosage, she was told he wasn’t allowed to make an appointment because Pima County had no record of him on its website, even though she had an acknowledgement that states he did receive the first shot.

She said she contacted the county and state health departments, but she had not received any answers.