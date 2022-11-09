Ciscomani leading Engel in Congressional District 6

Tucson’s Congressional District 6 Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani was holding a slight lead over Democrat Kirsten Engel as of Wednesday morning, according to unofficial results.

Engel took an early lead Tuesday night, but Ciscomani now has about 50.5% of the vote compared to Engels's 49.5%. The Republican has about a 2,400 vote lead over the Democrat.

Engel and Ciscomani are vying for the seat held by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, who did not run for reelection, in what used to be Congressional District 2 before the recent redistricting.

The newly drawn CD6 stretches from midtown Tucson through Graham and Greenlee counties and most of Cochise County and up into Casa Grande. It is considered to be a highly competitive district nationally that could be won by either party.

Engel, an environmental attorney, has said she plans to work in Congress on the economy, job creation, bringing down inflation, water issues, climate change, reproductive rights, access to quality affordable health care, investing in both physical and social infrastructure development, and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.

Engel has represented Tucson for years in the Legislature. She most recently represented Legislative District 10 in the Arizona Senate. She held that position from January 2021 to September when she left to focus on her congressional campaign. Before that she served two terms as a District 10 state representative.

Ciscomani is a senior advisor to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on regional and international affairs. He previously served as a senior program development specialist at the University of Arizona and was vice president of outreach for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

One of Ciscomani’s top issues is border security, which includes agents and officers, technology and finishing the wall, according to his campaign website.