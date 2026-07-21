“I'm really proud of every vote that we earned, and also proud of the work that my running mate did,” Hernandez said after initial results dropped. “I think that a lot of the noise is trying to pit Democrats against each other, and since the very beginning, my family, along with Senator (Sally Ann) Gonzales, have committed our entire lives to the Democratic Party, so no one can take anything away from us.”

Stahl Hamilton said she expected the race to be tight shortly after the first round of ballots 8 p.m. Tuesday showed the two candidates in a tie.

"It's going to be too close to call for awhile here," she said.

Hernandez teamed up this primary cycle with newcomer Higuera instead of fellow incumbent Hamilton.

Hernandez, who has served two terms, has advocated to fully fund public education, rebuild Arizona's economy by investing in the small business community and invest in infrastructure and renewable energy resources, according to her campaign website.

This was Lopez's first run for office. She told the Star Monday that campaigning had been "stressful but rewarding." She said she'd successfully differentiated herself by being the youngest and most progressive candidate in the race, as well as the only union member and the only candidate advocating for eliminating the universal voucher program.

"I am also the only one who has really recent experience of working to advocate for college students at our public universities," she told the Star. "I have a political organizing background."