2 immigrant detainees in Arizona test positive for coronavirus after release

Two immigrant detainees held in Eloy tested positive for the coronavirus after they were released from custody, adding to advocates’ concerns that officials are not testing enough detainees.

Keep Tucson Together, a legal clinic run by the Tucson-based humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, is working to get immigrants released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, nine immigrants were released and tested for the coronavirus through their efforts, the group said in a news release Tuesday.

Advocates in Arizona and across the country are concerned that the virus could spread quickly in the confined spaces inside detention centers.

Since the first case of the coronavirus at a detention center in New Jersey in late March, ICE has reported 1,201 cases across the country, including 80 in Arizona.

Two people have died from COVID-19 while in ICE custody, including a 34-year-old Guatemalan man who died Sunday in Georgia, ICE reported. No deaths were reported at Arizona detention centers.

One of the concerns brought up by Keep Tucson Together was that not enough tests are administered at detention centers to get an accurate picture of the virus’ spread.

The agency focuses its testing on people who show symptoms or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, according to the ICE website. About 50% of the 2,394 tests administered by ICE have come back positive.

Two of the detainees who tested positive after they were released had been held at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, Jenna Johnson, an attorney who volunteers with Keep Tucson Together, told the Star.