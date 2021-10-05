A future transportation plan for Tucson could already be in financial trouble

Some RTA Board members, including Marana Mayor Ed Honea, have already expressed their unwillingness to budge on the proposed changes, making it more likely Tucson will withdraw.

“We should probably plan two tracks. We should plan to do this in conjunction with the RTA and we should also plan some type of contingency for the scenario of doing it by ourselves,” said Councilman Paul Cunningham at last week’s meeting. “We don't know what the RTA is going to do. They are a big question mark.”

Council members have floated the idea of raising the Prop 101 sales tax from a half-cent to a full penny when it goes to the polls in May, which could offset what the city will lose if it withdraws from the RTA.

As of now, there is no solid plan to fill a billion-dollar funding gap if Tucson withdraws from RTA Next.

“That Feb. 1 deadline that we put in place for the prior decision on RTA Next, that’s our deadline too. We can’t just withdraw from the RTA if we don’t have our own act together, said Councilman Steve Kozachik. “This is a great framework for 20 years, but we really need more than just these general ideas about Move Tucson.”

Other funding sources will include federal grants that the city plans to apply for regardless of its involvement with RTA Next.