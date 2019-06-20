A brush fire that burned around 41 acres in Amado was completely contained as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to fire and state forestry officials. 

Firefighters are still in the area, making sure all hot spots are taken care of. No structures were lost and there were no injuries, said L.T. Pratt, a Green Valley Fire District spokesman.

Crews responded at about noon Wednesday to an area northeast of the Lakewood community and immediately began attacking the slow-moving fire, Pratt said.

Firefighters conducted a burnout operation, Pratt said. The technique allows firefighters to use a controlled fire to eliminate fuel for the brush fire between a control line.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Two firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Amado Wednesday afternoon.

No evacuations were issued, Pratt said, adding that the fire was burning dry grass and small mesquite trees northeast to the Interstate 19 frontage road.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.