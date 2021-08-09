After state bans school vaccine and mask mandates, University of Arizona urges both

Weeks after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said public schools can’t require masks or vaccinations, the University of Arizona has a message for the campus community ahead of the fall semester:

“As long as the community is going to allow people to go out and go to bars, I think you’re going to see our students doing that. My only request is to get vaccinated. And if you go around other people, cover your face,” UA President Robert Robbins, who is also a medical doctor, said at a virtual news conference Monday. “I obviously can’t mandate either of those things, but it’s just good public health practice.”

Classes at the UA are slated to start at full capacity two weeks from Monday in a mostly in-person format, which is far different from the primarily remote learning offered last year.

A few more things have changed since then, too, including the release of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and the UA’s ability to require some of the COVID-19 precautions it relied on last year, like testing and mask-wearing.