Arizona regulators adopt revamped clean-energy rules

Tovar and Republican Commissioner Jim O’Connor, both first-term commissioners elected last November, successfully offered an amendment to keep the carbon-free standards as mandates but stretching out their compliance dates.

Under the rules approved Wednesday, utilities are required to reach 100% carbon-free power by 2070 in five steps, starting with 50% by the end of 2032, progressing to 65% by 2040 and reaching 80% by 2050.

The utilities would have to reach 95% carbon reduction by the end of 2060 and 100% by 2070.

Tovar and O’Connor teamed up to propose the new schedule of carbon-free energy mandates after Commission Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson, a Tucson Republican, queried the members in a letter filed May 12 to see if there were areas of compromise.

O’Connor responded in a letter that he would be willing to make the standards requirements, rather than goals, if the utilities were given more time to comply, noting that the original proposed rules allowed exemptions if complying with the requirements would affect service reliability.

Márquez Peterson said she was still concerned about the mandates pushing up electric rates and was more comfortable with setting goals.