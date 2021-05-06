Arizona regulators reverse course, reject new state clean-energy rules

Márquez Peterson said she is concerned about the environmental impact of carbon emissions, but as public utility commissioners, “regulating climate change is not what we were put here to do.”

She said the Corporation Commission could revisit the rules after examining utility studies on the cost of renewables and other generating resources.

Tovar countered that amendments supported by Peterson had drastically changed the draft rules, and she and Kennedy said they could no longer support them.

Time lost,

a look ahead

Kennedy cited the more than three years of workshops, hearings and meetings among stakeholders to come up with the new rules.

"Today we have taken all the hard work that was put into the draft and gutted it,” Kennedy said. “Standards drive technology; technology doesn’t drive standards. The lowest rates aren’t always just and reasonable if you look at the big picture."

Tovar said the commission's retrenchment from the originally proposed rules sends the wrong message at a time when companies are looking to move to the state.