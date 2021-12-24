Arizona's Christmas Eve: Cold, wind, rain and snow

Parts of Arizona had cold, wet and windy weather Friday, with rain falling on desert cities and snow in Flagstaff and nearby mountains.

The state Department of Transportation warned drivers that rain in metro Phoenix would produce wet and slick road conditions.

Light to moderate rain was falling across the Tucson area since early Friday.

A flash flood watch was issued for Kingman and other areas in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona through Friday afternoon due to rainfall over a wildfire burn scar in the Hualapai Mountains.

The National Weather Service said Flagstaff could get up to 5 inches of snow Friday, with higher totals expected at higher elevations in the region.

Arizona Snow Bowl, a ski resort in mountains overlooking Flagstaff, reported getting 11 inches of snow overnight.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph were forecast in southeastern Arizona and in east-central Arizona, where winter storm advisories were issued for the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.