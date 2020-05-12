Arizona's stay-home order ends Saturday; gyms, pools can reopen Wednesday

Arizona's stay-at-home order to help the spread of coronavirus will expire early Saturday morning, May 16, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.
Ducey also announced that he is allowing gyms, pools and spas to reopen Wednesday, May 13, "with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation."
He said Major League sports may return starting Saturday, May 16, but without fans present.
"Arizona is headed in the right direction," he said, citing what he called downward trajectories in key data about COVID-19, including percentage of tests that have positive results.
"Arizona is prepared if things were to turn for the worse," Ducey added.
It isn't known whether COVID-19 has peaked in Arizona, but officials will continue to monitor the data, said Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director.
The state will continue to increase testing and "physical distancing isn't going away," Ducey said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon announcing his stay-home order from March 30 will expire Saturday morning.
Ducey said he sees the data as allowing "a green light to proceed with caution" to "return stronger."
"We do need people to continue to physically distance," he said.
A decision about reopening schools will be made later, the governor said.
Some restaurants in Arizona reopened for dine-in service Monday — with restrictions and limited capacity — as Ducey relaxed more measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Movie theaters have asked to reopen on July 15, and don’t expect studios to release new movies before then, Ducey has said.
The governor has been hammered by some fellow Republican lawmakers who were angered by his extended closure order amid Arizona's tanking economy.
Meanwhile, six additional virus-related deaths and another 260 confirmed cases were reported Monday by state health officials. The figures brought statewide totals to at least 11,380 cases and 542 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
This article includes information from The Associated Press.
