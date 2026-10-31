Here are the Star's other honors in the contest, and judges' comments where available:

Breaking news: 2nd place for an overall staff entry titled "U of A community shaken by crash that took the lives of 3 students."

Immigration reporting: 2nd place, Emily Bregel of the Star and Emily Hamer, Lee Enterprises public service journalism reporter, for "DHS mass-detention net ensnares more non-criminals." The judge wrote that this investigation was deeply reported and praised its use of data.

Business reporting: 2nd, Bruce Pascoe for "How NIL payments are changing the college sports business model." The judges wrote, "From a biz reporting perspective, I appreciate the balance between hard news and more engaging sports reporting here," and in particular praised Pascoe's article "Did NIL kill Cinderella?"