The Arizona Daily Star's Kelly Presnell and Mamta Popat tied for second place for Arizona Photojournalist of the Year honors in the Arizona Press Club's annual contest.
The judges wrote that Presnell's and Popat's portfolios were each "a lovely series of captures ranging from the human element to nature and sports" and that both photojournalists "clearly illustrate a talent for all genres." The Photojournalist of the Year award is named for the late Arizona Republic photographer Nick Oza.
In addition, Presnell swept all three awards in the news photo category and took two out of three places in each of the categories of sports photos, feature photos and pictorial, in the contest results announced Wednesday for work done in 2025.
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Arizona Daily Star writers also swept the category of column, opinion and editorial writing, with Tim Steller winning first and second places and Michael Lev taking third. Steller's winning entries were titled "Immigration crackdown hits Tucson, borderlands" and "University of Arizona confronts Trump's higher-ed revolution," while Lev's was "Amid political strife, Tucson's Mexican baseball partnerships aim to unite."
Here are the Star's other honors in the contest, and judges' comments where available:
Breaking news: 2nd place for an overall staff entry titled "U of A community shaken by crash that took the lives of 3 students."
Immigration reporting: 2nd place, Emily Bregel of the Star and Emily Hamer, Lee Enterprises public service journalism reporter, for "DHS mass-detention net ensnares more non-criminals." The judge wrote that this investigation was deeply reported and praised its use of data.
Business reporting: 2nd, Bruce Pascoe for "How NIL payments are changing the college sports business model." The judges wrote, "From a biz reporting perspective, I appreciate the balance between hard news and more engaging sports reporting here," and in particular praised Pascoe's article "Did NIL kill Cinderella?"
Sports reporting: 2nd, Bruce Pascoe, for Arizona men's basketball coverage. Judge's comment: "A great breadth of sports reporting here, from traditional and informed game beat writing to a behind-the-scenes look at what some players do in their down time. There also is some great sports business detail here. I like that this beat reporter goes beyond just the court in their work."
Education reporting: 3rd, Prerana Sannappanavar for "University of Arizona's decision to centralize its cultural and resource centers."
Arts, food and beverage reporting and criticism: 3rd, Cathalena E. Burch for "Arizona Opera makes history with first AI opera." Judge's comment: "Very solid local arts reporting with assured writing and clear-yet-meaty descriptions and context that can engage the general art, not just opera or ballet, lover."
Photojournalism — news: Presnell, 1st for "Police peppered," 2nd for "Hot No Kings," and 3rd for "Protest."
Photojournalism — feature: Presnell, 1st for "Cross" and 2nd for "Lights."
Photojournalism — pictorial: Presnell, 1st for "Evening strike" and 2nd for "Sunflower;" 2nd, Popat for an entry titled "Serve Society."
Photojournalism — sports: Presnell, 2nd for "Touchdown" and 3rd for "Dual joy."