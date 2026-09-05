“I didn’t know exactly how it was going to turn out or how I could make my vision come to life, but I did my best to write my story and incorporate my beautiful mother into the image/story,” Stradling wrote in an email to the Arizona Daily Star.

Using her graphic design skills, Stradling created a newspaper page featuring a portrait of Boren alongside an article about her cancer journey and the loss of her husband. She also added a Fry’s advertisement and a banner announcing her advancement to the national competition.

At first, Stradling had only planned to make a general newspaper. But as she worked on the design late into the night, she decided it needed to represent the place she calls home.

“This is where the Arizona Daily Star popped into my brain and I went running with it to make my own front page newspaper,” she wrote.

Stradling has lived in Marana since 2002.

The finished marble cake with vanilla buttercream was designed to resemble several folded newspapers stacked on top of one another. Stradling printed the front page on an edible sugar sheet and used wafer paper along the sides to resemble individual pages. She then airbrushed the cake to replace its bright white color with the aged appearance of newsprint.

Blue-and-white vanilla buttercream crossed over the top like string. Stradling added the detail at the last minute after learning the cake needed to include a handwritten message. She incorporated the message on a fondant delivery tag labeled “Boren Residence,” completing the illusion of a stack of newspapers tied together for delivery.