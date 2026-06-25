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Bishops from across three states were set to hold Mass in Nogales, Arizona, with a procession crossing the border to commemorate 250 years of U.S. independence and centuries of migration to the country.

Border Mass 250 events was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday, June 26 and was billed as a "pastoral conversation" at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 272 N. Rodriguez St. in Nogales.

Bishops James Misko of Tucson and John Dolan of Phoenix were to be joined by Santa Fe Archdiocese Archbishop John Wester and El Paso Diocese Bishop Mark Seitz.

"We're looking for a day of pastoral accompaniment with everybody who lives and is immersed in this rather complex and complicated situation at the border," Misko said.

The Tucson diocese's Facebook page was to livestream what it is describing as a "fireside chat."

The Mass was to follow at 5 p.m. at Sacred Heart and conclude with a 6:15 p.m. rosary. A procession across the border to Parroquia de la Purísima Concepción, a Catholic church in Nogales, Sonora, was scheduled to immediately follow.

The bishops will then break bread with migrants on that side of the border. Participants are asked to bring their passport.

The churches, one in Arizona and one in Sonora, are roughly one mile apart.

"It's an opportunity for us as a church and us as bishops, the shepherds of the church, to practice what we also call the ministry of presence," Misko said, quickly pointing out the objective is not political.