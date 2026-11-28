Holiday wish lists for pets at the Pima Animal Care Center shelter are going straight to Santa.
Friends of PACC shared five letters written from the pets’ point of view, complete with a few creative spellings.
It’s the first time the nonprofit has featured letters to Santa in its year-end campaign for donations, said Kyle Mirzaian, annual giving specialist for the group.
The outreach and marketing team chose three dogs and two cats that were available for adoption at the time. Mirzaian said the outreach team talks with shelter staff and volunteers who spend time with the animals and get to know their personalities.
Five different Friends of PACC staff members wrote each letter using a short bio of the animal. “We wanted to make sure that each pet had a distinct voice,” Mirzaian said.
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Here are a few of our favorite lines from the letters:
Flicka
“I hear that you make dreams come true during the holidays. If so, I really really want a bed. Thor, the dog in the kennel across from mine, told me about them and how comfortable they are.”
Cosmo
“This Christmas I’m wishing for a home of my own, with sunny windows for naps, soft blankets, toys to chase, and a cozy bed (though I’m happy to share yours!). Most of all, I want my very own people to love.”
Oreo
“What I’d like this year are some new booties to keep my feet from burning on the hot ground, a handsome collar, and a sturdy harness, so when I find my forever ‘familee,’ we can go on adventures all the time.”
Serendipity
“I’ve given this a lot of thought, and I have a few very reasonable requests. First, I need a ‘hooman’ with a lap. A good lap. A dependable lap. A lap that understands I may need it at any given moment. Soft blankets are also non-negotiable. I make biscuits, and frankly, I have standards.”
Palmer
“The only thing that I ask for this Christmas is a fur-ever family to love and give them all the wet kisses. If you grant me this Christmas wish, I do promise to be the best friend and companion that they need. Getting to greet them at the door when they get home from work or school every day, and to make sure that I cheer them up in case they had a hard day.”
Read the full letters on the Friends of PACC “Dear Santa” page.
How to help
Anyone looking to bring home a pet can browse animals available for adoption. Pima Animal Care Center is currently housing over 500 dogs — well above its 218 available kennels — and dozens of cats.
Fostering is another option, which Mirzaian said gives pets a chance to spend time around people and socialize before adoption.
People can also volunteer, donate, buy supplies from the shelter’s wish lists (friendsofpacc.org/wishlist) or spread the word on social media.
Both PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, and its east-side location, EPAC, 7225 E. Broadway, are open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. They are open from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On weekends the hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.