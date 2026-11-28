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Holiday wish lists for pets at the Pima Animal Care Center shelter are going straight to Santa.

Friends of PACC shared five letters written from the pets’ point of view, complete with a few creative spellings.

It’s the first time the nonprofit has featured letters to Santa in its year-end campaign for donations, said Kyle Mirzaian, annual giving specialist for the group.

The outreach and marketing team chose three dogs and two cats that were available for adoption at the time. Mirzaian said the outreach team talks with shelter staff and volunteers who spend time with the animals and get to know their personalities.

Five different Friends of PACC staff members wrote each letter using a short bio of the animal. “We wanted to make sure that each pet had a distinct voice,” Mirzaian said.

Here are a few of our favorite lines from the letters:

Flicka

“I hear that you make dreams come true during the holidays. If so, I really really want a bed. Thor, the dog in the kennel across from mine, told me about them and how comfortable they are.”

Cosmo

“This Christmas I’m wishing for a home of my own, with sunny windows for naps, soft blankets, toys to chase, and a cozy bed (though I’m happy to share yours!). Most of all, I want my very own people to love.”

Oreo