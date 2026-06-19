Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s two rescued mountain lion cubs finally have names.

Meet Moonbead and Pretzel.

The brothers were found orphaned on the Washington–Idaho border and were believed to be approximately 5 months old when they were brought to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in April. Their arrival followed the death of Cruz, the Desert Museum’s 13-year-old mountain lion, last November, and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Marketing and Media Manager Tianna Holder said the young cats are bringing new life to the longtime Desert Museum resident's old habitat.

“Cruz was very meaningful to a lot of people, a lot of people felt connected to Cruz,” she said. “Moonbead and Pretzel are in Cruz's old exhibit, the same spot Cruz lived in, and it's nice to see them there.”

The pair made their public debut earlier this month, after a brief period of acclimation, and are thriving under the care of the Desert Museum staff and veterinarians, Holder said.

The naming rights for the cubs were auctioned off during the Desert Museum’s annual Desert Gala in April, and the winning donor chose to share the special opportunity with the young Tucsonans served by the organization Beads of Courage, a nonprofit organization that helps children and teens coping with serious illnesses.

Kids participating through Beads of Courage submitted dozens of creative name ideas for the cubs, and following a voting period, Moonbead and Pretzel emerged as the two winning names.