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As Arizonans gear up to celebrate Labor Day weekend, drivers should be prepared to face record-breaking gas prices before hitting the road.

As of Thursday, Arizona drivers were paying an average of $4.52 per gallon, which is $1.06 higher than this time last year, AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez stated in the company's weekly fuel report.

Arizona is not the only state affected by the spike at the pump. The national average is $4.14 per gallon, which is up 4 cents from the previous week, AAA stated.

Due to volatility in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from war with Iran, prices for crude oil have continued to rise, as the average price per barrel has reached $90, according to Vazquez. Crude oil is refined into gasoline.

Gas prices hit historic numbers for August, and the first week of September looks to follow that same trend with Labor Day weekend, according to Vazquez.

The national average has never been above $4 per gallon on Labor Day, according to AAA. The record for a gallon of gas during Labor Day weekend currently stands at $3.82.

Historically, the demand for gasoline tends to decrease, which in turn brings down the price, during this time of the year. But due to the high cost of crude oil, Arizona drivers will have to prepare to pay more.