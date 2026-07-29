Arizona State University is betting the influencer economy is here to stay, launching a new bachelor's degree in content creation designed to teach students how to build audiences, brands and careers online.
The degree in “the science of digital influence” will be available at the downtown Phoenix campus and in Los Angeles this fall. The university promises students will come away with the expertise needed to become a successful influencer in a "rapidly evolving creator economy."
Courses will cover multimedia production, audience analytics and social media strategy.
"Upon graduation, you are equipped for entrepreneurial and professional roles in content strategy, digital influencing, brand development, social media management and audience engagement across industries," ASU's program description reads.
Influencers, referring to popular online creators, range significantly in background and platform. From marketing gurus to daily vloggers, influencers have grown in popularity significantly over the last decade, with several able to leverage lucrative careers off followings in the millions.
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The new degree marks a shift in the world of influencers, once considered a career option that didn’t require prior credentials or experience.
The occupation has continued to rise in notoriety and impact. Recent polling from the Media Insight Project found that 57% of respondents received some level of news from influencers or independent creators. That figure rises to 81% among teenagers.
Several other universities in the United States offer comparable programs, though they are not true duplicates. Stephens College, a private women's college in Missouri, offers an undergraduate degree in content creation. St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, houses a degree in digital storytelling and content creation. The university describes that program as sitting at the intersection of "content creation, technology and innovation."
What classes are in the curriculum for content creation?
Students in the program will have the choice of several classes already offered within the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and some new selections like a class titled “How to Become an Influencer.”
Other potential classes included in the curriculum are a psychology course titled "Interpersonal influence," a class covering on-camera presence and vocal delivery, and "Social Media Foundations."
Students can pair the program with certain accelerated master’s degree programs that can be completed simultaneously in five years. The available master’s programs include media research and technology, strategic communications and journalism.
ASU's degree in content creation is one of more than 400 options offered to undergraduate students. The university has active programs in digital strategy and audience engagement, mass communication and a concentration in social media management within a technical communications program.
What jobs will students prepare for?
Several career paths are highlighted for potential students looking to break into the content creation industry. Outside of influencing, the degree is catered to jobs ranging from communication specialist, public relations manager and marketing associate. Estimated salaries for those occupations span from $74,000 to $166,000, according to ASU.
The latest degree from ASU comes as the federal government looks to crack down on low-earning degrees. University programs have to show that their graduates earn more than the typical high school graduate under the guidelines. Programs that fail to meet the required standards for two out of three consecutive years risk losing eligibility for federal loan programs.