What classes are in the curriculum for content creation?

Students in the program will have the choice of several classes already offered within the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and some new selections like a class titled “How to Become an Influencer.”

Other potential classes included in the curriculum are a psychology course titled "Interpersonal influence," a class covering on-camera presence and vocal delivery, and "Social Media Foundations."

Students can pair the program with certain accelerated master’s degree programs that can be completed simultaneously in five years. The available master’s programs include media research and technology, strategic communications and journalism.

ASU's degree in content creation is one of more than 400 options offered to undergraduate students. The university has active programs in digital strategy and audience engagement, mass communication and a concentration in social media management within a technical communications program.

What jobs will students prepare for?

Several career paths are highlighted for potential students looking to break into the content creation industry. Outside of influencing, the degree is catered to jobs ranging from communication specialist, public relations manager and marketing associate. Estimated salaries for those occupations span from $74,000 to $166,000, according to ASU.

The latest degree from ASU comes as the federal government looks to crack down on low-earning degrees. University programs have to show that their graduates earn more than the typical high school graduate under the guidelines. Programs that fail to meet the required standards for two out of three consecutive years risk losing eligibility for federal loan programs.