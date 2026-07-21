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"Hug your people a little tighter, tell them you love them, and never take another day for granted," wrote a woman who says she was shot in the leg during Tucson's mass shooting Sunday.

"It’s so scary how fast your life can change," Aaliya Mercedes said in a post Thursday on Facebook.

"It’s still so hard to believe what happened this weekend. ... While the pain has been overwhelming and I can’t do the things I normally would, like go to work or just walk to the bathroom on my own. I’ve been reminded just how precious life really is.

"As scary as this all been, I’m incredibly grateful. Grateful for my friends who stayed with me, grateful for the cops and doctors that responded so quickly to all of us. Just grateful that all of us who got injured are still here."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed for me, and checked in. It means more than you know," Mercedes wrote.

Nine victims were shot and injured in the incident about 2 a.m. Sunday in front of a downtown business at East Congress and Sixth Avenue. They are continuing to recover, and some have been released from the hospital, Tucson's police chief said Monday.

The suspect, 21-year-old David Leroy French, is also hospitalized, and in absentia custody, after being shot by police after he allegedly opened fire, the police chief said.