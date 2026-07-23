“We need background checks. … We need safe storage requirements. We need red flag laws that keep them out of the hands of convicted criminals and domestic abusers,” Romero said.

Red flag laws allow the courts to temporarily remove guns from an individual who may be dangerous to themselves or others. Conover said she still thinks passing an Arizona red flag law is possible, although previous attempts have failed at the state Legislature.

“There's a right to a hearing. It's all due process. It's constitutional. Gun owners can and do support that in other states in the nation. It was under Governor (Doug) Ducey that our own red flag law made serious progress. So this is not impossible, and I don't intend to give up,” she said.

Arizona also does not have any laws requiring guns be locked or stored a certain way in a home.

Conover said the shooting was a “statistical anomaly," but that social media skews the public’s perception of safety.

“We are awash in firearms, shootings every single day, and because of social media, we're aware of it instantaneously, and it makes us feel unsafe,” she said.

Empire Pizza, one of the businesses closest to Sunday’s shooting, disputes the city’s blame of inadequate gun control. The business has posted eight times on Instagram this week, saying it is forced to deal with poor police presence, cleanliness issues, drug use and property damage.