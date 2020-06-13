Asylum seekers face changing policies, postponed court dates

Daily life already was frustrating for a Cuban couple seeking asylum in Nogales, Sonora. Then they took a grueling 300-mile bus ride to El Paso that turned out to be both risky and unnecessary.

Yarlenis Viltres, a pregnant 22-year-old, and her husband, Yosbel Lingueño, 32, rode in a packed bus for 10 hours in mid-May, five months after they arrived in Nogales to ask for asylum.

They were on their way to get a piece of paper, known as a tear sheet, from U.S. officials that would tell them when they would get a chance to explain the political persecution they faced in Cuba.

Unbeknownst to them, U.S. officials announced a few hours before they got on the bus in Nogales that all proceedings in the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as MPP or “Remain in Mexico,” were postponed due to the coronavirus. With the postponement, federal officials were “alleviating the need for aliens to travel within Mexico to a U.S. port of entry,” according to a May 10 news release.

That was cold comfort to Viltres and Lingueño. By the time they arrived in Ciudad Juárez, the Mexican border city just south of El Paso, Viltres’s feet were severely swollen, she had a fever, and she was discharging fluids that she and her husband could not identify.

She worried yet another pregnancy would end in disappointment — the result, she said, of damage done by a Cuban police officer who struck her in the abdomen two years earlier and caused a miscarriage.

Viltres went with U.S. officials to see a doctor and Lingueño waited on the bridge between Juárez and El Paso, unsure what to make of a U.S. official saying they might have to start their asylum claim from scratch. He watched asylum seekers walk up to U.S. officials one after another, only to be turned away.