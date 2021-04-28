Banished beaver gets second chance in San Pedro River

Shipek hopes last week’s beaver release will open the door for similar operations, and not just on private property. The next time a beaver has to be removed from the wild, she said, it would be nice to have a suitable new home already lined up — and pre-approved by wildlife regulators — where the animal can do some good.

“It felt really good that we were able to draw on our contacts and connect the dots on this,” Shipek said.

Martin said it took two weeks to trap the beaver in Oak Creek and about five hours to drive it to its new home. The animal didn’t stick around for long, despite the delicious willow bows Anderson had stocked the place with.

“It was done with people by the time it was released. I think it wanted out of there,” Anderson said. “It went upriver or downriver. There is excellent habitat for several miles in either direction from where it was dumped out.”

If the animal survives, it could soon be joined by someone else from its old neighborhood. Wildlife cameras in the same area where the first beaver was captured have picked up another, smaller one roaming the property in Cornville.

If Martin is called in to trap that one as well, Anderson knows just where he can take it.

“I already told them I’ll take any and all beavers they’ve got,” she said.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

