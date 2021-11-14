Bargain ends soon for registering electric vehicles in Arizona

All that starts to change next year.

The law starts to phase in on Jan. 1, with the fee then set at 20% of original purchase price. So that same $30,000 vehicle, purchased next year, has an assessed valuation of $6,000 and a $240 registration fee.

Then, beginning in 2023, the methods of calculating the fees are equalized, meaning the same $504 fee regardless of how the vehicle is powered.

However, to make the change more palatable, lawmakers agreed to what amounts to a grandfather clause. Put simply, if you have one of what the state considers an alternative fuel vehicle in your name by the end of this year, you get to keep that 1% assessment ratio for as long as you own the car or truck.

The same is true for those who buy a vehicle in 2022. That 20% assessment ratio stays in place even when the law changes in 2023.

The end-of-year date is firm.

If you buy from a dealer, the Motor Vehicle Division will accept the date of the temporary registration permit as the official registration date, even if you don't yet have your actual plates.