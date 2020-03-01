Basis eighth-grader wins Pima county spelling bee

Basis 8th-grader wins county spelling bee

Amiya Lotun, eighth-grader from Basis Oro Valley, won the 2020 Pima County Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word penicillin.

Lotun and second-place winner Coby Jeck, a fifth-grader from Tucson Hebrew Academy, will represent Pima County at the 2020 Arizona State Spelling Bee on March 21.

Third-place winner Bryan Zhang, a seventh-grader in the Catalina Foothills School District, will be an alternate in the state competition.

This year’s spelling bee was one of the county’s largest, with 42 spellers from across 27 organizations.

Tucson teen wins nat’l poetry contest

Tucson student Cecilia Appel won first prize in the November Cricket League poetry competition for her poem “A Cold Winter’s Evening.”

The 13-year-old’s poem will appear in Cricket’s March issue and can also be read at tucne.ws/ceciliapoem.

Each issue of Cricket features a writing or art competition for children. To find out more, go to cricketmagkids.com/contests.