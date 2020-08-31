Being smarter in 2020: how to make change without a calculator

However, just because you can't do math in your head, doesn't mean you can't count out change without the use of a calculator.

Here's how:

Keep the $20 bill between a couple of fingers on one hand so you can put change in that hand as well. That way you won't forget what denomination the customer gave you.

Count the coins first. If the charge was $6.07, you'll need to count up from that amount to $20. First get to the next dollar amount ─ $7. Pick out three pennies to get to $6.10, then a nickel ─ $6.15 ─ and a dime ─ $6.25 ─ and three quarters ─ $7.00. Then you'll need three one-dollar bills to get to $10 and a $10 bill (or two $5 bills) to get to $20.

When you give the change to the customer, count it out the same way, counting up from the total of the bill to the amount given to pay the bill. Drop the change into the customer's hand by smallest value coin first and count up to $20 as you give the change: "Your total was $6.07. This makes $6.10, $6.15, $6.25, $7, $8, $9, $10 and $20." Then you put the $20 bill the customer gave you in the register.

As a retail worker for quite a few years when I was younger, this method helped me catch several mistakes in handing out change even when the register told me how much the change should be. It has also helped me notice when someone has given me the wrong change. After all, anyone can get distracted and make a mistake.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

