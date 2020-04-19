Being smarter in 2020: Kindness rocks spread joyful messages

My small neighborhood has all of the mailboxes grouped together in a kiosk.

I would have preferred a mailbox at the end of the driveway, but these days I’m happier with the short walk to the end of the street.

If I come across a neighbor as I walk to the mailbox, one of us steps off the sidewalk to all for 6 feet of distance, but it’s nice to see a neighbor, even if he or she is masked like a bandit.

The other day as I walked down my driveway to go to the mailbox, I saw a painted rock at the edge of my yard.

It was small enough to fit in the palm of my hand, bright green and had the work “nurture” painted on it. “How cute,” I thought. I left it there because at first I thought someone might have dropped it and would look for it.

But as I walked along, I saw others at the edges of other front yards. They were all painted bright colors and had inspirational words on them: “Dream,” “Hoard hope” and “Keep smiling.”

Probably a kind and creative neighbor had gathered some rocks, washed and painted them and set them out to bring a bit of joy into the lives of those in the neighborhood.

Those of us working while we are staying home might not have time for such a kindness, but we can certainly find other small ways to spread a little joy.

Chalk drawings and well wishes on the sidewalks have been reported in other neighborhoods.

One may ask what this has to do with “being smarter in 2020,” but kindness is always smart. Pass it on.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.