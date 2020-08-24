Being smarter in 2020: Saving electricity in a brutal summer

Many of us have received a letter from Tucson Electric Power advising us to conserve energy from 3-8 p.m., the hours of highest electricity use.

The letter offers tips we can do right away to accomplish that. These include raising the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, using blinds or curtains to keep the sunlight out of rooms with windows facing west, adjusting pool pump times so they run at night and running appliances like dryers at off hours.

These tips all make sense and are easy to do, even if they are occasionally inconvenient. They are better than risking power outages because of extremely high usage. Then you would have no air conditioning at all.

TEP also offers more tips that may take more planning.

When you are running your electric clothes dryer at off hours, remember that a lot of energy is used to heat up the dryer. If you dry loads concurrently, one right after the other, you save the energy needed to start heating the dryer for the subsequent loads. It can add up. Also, running the dryer at cooler hours saves the air conditioning from working as hard.

Use ceiling fans or oscillating fans. They help evaporate moisture from your skin, making you feel cooler. You should turn fans off in rooms that are not in use.