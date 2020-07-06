Ben's Bells: Volunteer is recognized for her work with LGBTQ community
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star//

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Sophia Diaz Martinez.

Nominated by: Jackie Jones.

Why: For Sophia’s work with the LGBTQ community. Sophia has been a part of the Tucson community for five years now and throughout those years she has dedicated her time and energy into her community and rebuilding bonds with people, including the LGBTQ community, Jones wrote in her nomination letter. Sophia has volunteered with the American Red Cross as its LGBTQ outreach manager and with Tucson Pride and Trans Lifeline. “She deserves this because she puts her heart into everything she does and never asks for help doing it,” Jones wrote. “I know her because I am one of the individuals she has helped with recovery.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

