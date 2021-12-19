'Big Jim' Griffith, folklorist, Tucson icon, dies at 86

Griffith, who was born in Southern California in 1935, moved to Tucson in the 1950s for undergraduate studies in anthropology at the University of Arizona, and went on to get his Ph.D. there, as well, says his daughter, Kelly.

He died “very peacefully” at his home in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 18, after several years of health problems, she said.

“He had a good 86-year run. He really did,” noted Loma, Jim’s wife of nearly 60 years, who met him in Santa Barbara, California, before he moved to Tucson, and later moved here to marry him, Kelly says.

As friend after friend points out, Loma is an inseparable part of his legacy.

Their gracious hospitality, always at the ready, is at the heart of many joyous scenes and anecdotes being remembered.

“He always told me, ‘You just stop by anytime you want. It’s an open-door policy,” said Martín DeSoto, who was on the Patronato board with Jim and is a docent of San Xavier Mission.