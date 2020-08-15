Border wall created 'dire emergency' at Arizona wildlife refuge

The owner of the main well used by the wall contractor also said her concerns about the wall project fell on deaf ears.

“I spent days and months fighting this project and there is a point that no matter what you say, the government is going to press forward whether it is the best thing to do or not,” said Kelly Glenn-Kimbro.

Her family owns the Glenn Ranch that surrounds the refuge on three sides. She called the water situation on the refuge “horrifically stressful and heart wrenching.”

The Glenn-Kimbro family has cooperated with CBP in many ways since the family bought the ranch in the 1960s, she said, including by allowing CBP to set up two surveillance towers on their land. At the same time, her family also is “conservation minded,” she said.

“Through the years we have protected the refuge, strategized with the refuge for the good of the landscape,” she said.

Her family “strongly opposed” building the wall to replace the vehicle barrier built in 2008, which was “serving the area well.” The level of cross-border illegal activity in the valley was "not high enough to warrant a wall of this nature,” she said.