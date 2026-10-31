Soliman was granted protection against return to Egypt under the Convention Against Torture in 2025, while he was being held in ICE detention. Soliman had been transferred to ICE custody after serving a 2.5-year prison sentence for causing a car accident while under the influence of fentanyl. The 2023 conviction caused him to lose his status as a lawful permanent resident.

Several deportees told the Star, before armed guards seized their phones, that at the hotel they'd been repeatedly assaulted, held at gunpoint and told they'd be killed if they didn't agree to return to their home countries.

"A lot of the threats that Ahmed and others have faced is basically, 'We will kill you unless you go back to Egypt, go back to where you're from.' Those are the threats that people at (Hotel) Bamy are experiencing daily," Camilleri said.

Critics say the U.S. government has been complicit in violations of international law, and U.S. statute, through its third-country removals effort. The Trump administration has signed agreements with dozens of countries that have agreed to receive U.S. deportees who couldn't be deported to their home countries, in exchange for payments.

But some of the receiving countries have quickly sent those U.S. deportees back to their countries of origin, despite the protections granted by U.S. immigration judges. That's a violation of international law known as refoulement, attorneys and human-rights advocates say.

Multiple people who were imprisoned at Hotel Bamy with Soliman were later returned to their home countries of Cameroon and Ethiopia, despite the protections granted by U.S. immigration judges.