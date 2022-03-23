Arizonans can now clear select airport checkpoints with an iPhone

Other states that will gain access to the feature include Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico, along with the seven states Apple previously announced.

Is it safe?

Fraud prevention steps include requiring the user to take a selfie and complete head movements during the setup process, as well as scanning the physical card.

If an iPhone or Apple Watch is lost, the user can use the “Find My” app to lock their device and help locate it, or remotely erase their device.

Because identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft, the MVD and Apple do not know when or where residents present their IDs.

How to add an ID

The feature is only available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.

Tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on the iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process. You will need your physical MVD-issued driver license or ID card.

The state is responsible for verifying and approving requests to add a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet.